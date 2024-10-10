Azaan Sami and Kubra combine for starring in new drama

Drama enthusiasts are eager to see Azaan Sami Khan and Kubra Khan starring in a drama serial, after a tiding surfaced that the young artists combined for a new venture.

They are excited as actors Azaan Sami Khan and Kubra Khan are set to create onscreen magic in a soap opera.

Initial details claim the drama written by Humsafar writer Farhat Ishtiaq is currently in production and will be filmed in both Pakistan and UK, promising a blend of cross-border love.

Azaan Sami, son of famous musician Adnan Sami, recently raked in praise for his role in Hum Dono and Ishq-e-Laa, leaving fans eager for next performance.

Kubra Khan also completed filming for highly acclaimed Noor Jahan and the upcoming project is said to be a banger.

With the likes of screenwriter Farhat Ishtiaq and direction by talented Meer Sikandar, fans are already excited. Javed Sheikh, Armeena Rana, Syed Jibran, Saleem Sheikh, Uzma Beg and Ameema Saleem are reportedly roped in for project.

As the plot of the drama and details are expected to come in coming days, excitement is building among fans, who are eager to see what this collaboration brings to the screen.