Hidden Agendas of Proxy Movements

Anti-state elements use different game plans for creating division and anarchy in any country and the use of proxies is their main tool.

Handlers of these proxies very smartly craft a narrative of sympathy and exploit issues concerning people of the particular area. The main objective of these proxies is to create division and chaos, posing obstacles in the way of progress.

As instability and non-development issues provide a breeding ground for their toxic narratives. They are well aware of the fact that in an environment of peace and prosperity, they wouldn’t be able to sell their baseless and fabricated narrative. When it comes to Pakistan, Afghan bordering areas are their favourite place due to their proximity to the region and the presence of terrorist groups like TTP.

Enemies of Pakistan leave no stone unturned to cause damage.

PTM claims to be an anti-war movement but its involvement in anti-state activities reflects its alignment with the anti-Pakistan forces agenda with the main aim to create division under the cloak of Pashtun saviours. On Social media PTM is continuously injecting hate and racism in the minds of tribal communities posing a serious threat to National security. Moreover, misusing tribal traditions to fan anti state sentiments among people of different tribes.

Keeping in view the sensitivity of the Tribal areas and to undermine government efforts for development, different Indian sponsored media platforms actively amplify PTM’s narratives and agenda, providing a stage for anti-Pakistan rhetoric. To mislead masses and to gain a societal base, PTM uses baseless news and images to manipulate and exploit innocent Pashtuns for its own interests.

Moreover, in the presence of a functional judicial system, PTM plans to hold a “Pashtun Qaumi Adalat” (Pashtun National Court) on October 11 in Khyber district is an attempt to establish a parallel system. This move by PTM is an unconstitutional step especially when regular courts are functional in the merged districts.

No government can tolerate any attempt to sabotage a peaceful environment. On 6 Oct, the federal government sequel to threats to national peace and security imposed a ban on the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM). The interior ministry has issued a notification declaring the movement “unlawful” under Section 11-B of the Anti-Terrorism Act of 1997.

The announcement from the Interior Ministry stated that the PTM poses a “significant danger” to public order and safety in the country.

Enemies of Pakistan leave no stone unturned to cause damage. Especially in Afghanistan bordering areas where the war on terror has not yet ended, brave sons of the soil are sacrificing their lives on a daily basis. Pakistan and its brave people paid a heavy price for rooting out terrorism and would not allow terror remnants to raise their ugly heads.

The writer is a freelance columnist with special focus on issues concerning national security.