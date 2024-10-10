England fight back with centuries from Root and Brook

England staged a solid comeback on the third day of the first Test against Pakistan, as Harry Brook and Joe Root’s commanding centuries guided the visitors to 492/3 at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

The English side still trails by 64 runs, with seven first-innings wickets in hand and two days of play remaining in what promises to be an exciting Test match.

Resuming at the overnight score of 96/1 in 20 overs, England were looking to close the gap on Pakistan’s formidable first-innings total of 556.

Zak Crawley, who had begun the day on 64, added just 14 runs before falling to Shaheen Shah Afridi in the 25th over. His dismissal ended a strong 109-run second-wicket partnership with Root, setting a solid foundation for the innings.

Joe Root, the linchpin of England’s batting, remained calm and composed despite the early breakthrough. His patience and technically sound approach was crucial in steadying England’s innings. He found a perfect partner in Ben Duckett, who injected momentum into the innings with his attacking play. Duckett’s 84 off just 75 balls, featuring 11 boundaries, put pressure on Pakistan’s bowlers and took England past the 200-run mark. The Duckett and Root partnership of 136 runs for the third wicket gave England a strong foothold in the game.

Duckett was eventually trapped leg-before by Aamir Jamal, departing for a rapid 84. At 249/3, Pakistan sensed an opening, but England had other plans. Harry Brook joined Root at the crease, and the two crafted a magnificent unbroken stand of 243 runs for the fourth wicket.

Brook, continuing his rich vein of form, notched up his sixth Test century in just 173 balls. His knock of 141 (not out) was a blend of power and precision, studded with 12 fours and a six.

Root, at the other end, brought up his 35th Test century and ended the day on a sublime 176 (not out) off 277 balls. His 12 boundaries were a testament to his control and mastery against both pace and spin.

Pakistan’s bowlers toiled hard on a pitch offering little assistance. Aamir Jamal, Naseem Shah, and Shaheen Shah Afridi managed to claim one wicket each, but the host side struggled to break the Root-Brook partnership, which has now placed England in a strong position as the Test heads into its fourth day.

With England trailing by 64 runs, the match remains finely poised. The visitors will look to build a first-innings lead and put pressure back on Pakistan, who had dominated the first two days with centuries from Shan Masood, Abdullah Shafique, and Salman Ali Agha. As the final two days approach, cricket fans can expect plenty of drama, with England eyeing a possible lead and Pakistan aiming for crucial breakthroughs to wrestle back control of the match.