Three killed, five injured in judicial complex shooting

APP

At least three persons were killed and five others sustained bullet injuries when a rival group opened indiscriminate fire at another party within the judicial complex.

According to police, there was a property dispute between the two rival groups namely Yousaf Ali and Pehlwan groups and both parties came to the judicial complex to appear before a court case.

The dead and injured belong to both sides, said the police, adding that a seriously injured person was sent to Peshawar for medical treatment.

Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies and injured to hospitals.

