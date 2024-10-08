Veteran actor Mazhar Ali passes away in Karachi

Renowned actor of showbiz industry Mazhar Ali, passed away today in Karachi after suffering from cardiac complications. His family confirmed the news of his untimely death, leaving the entertainment world in deep shock, reported a private news channel. Further details about his funeral and burial arrangements are awaited.Mazhar Ali, renowned for his captivating performances, began his career with prominent roles in the dramas Afshan and Uroosa. He later became a household name with unforgettable appearances in PTV’s iconic long play Anarkali and hit serials like Kasak, Girah, and Haala. He also showcased his comedic talent in the popular sitcom Naukar Ke Agay Chakar. The sudden passing of Mazhar Ali marks a profound loss for the entertainment industry. Fans, colleagues, and the entire showbiz community are mourning the loss of an actor whose work touched the hearts of many, leaving behind a legacy of memorable performances.