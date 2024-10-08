CM Punjab inaugurates transport program for women in girls’ colleges

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurated Chief Minister Transport Programme for Women with 76 buses for girls’ colleges across Punjab.

Nineteen buses were given to women’s colleges under the programme in phase-I.

The CM on Monday during a ceremony met the students of women’s colleges, who presented her a bouquet. The CM called the girls students on stage while inaugurating the transport programme. She handed over keys of buses to the principals of 19 women’s colleges.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz inspected the buses, and evaluated a proposal to provide air-conditioned buses for girls’ colleges. She was briefed in detail by Secretary Higher Education Dr. Farrukh Naveed about the Program.

The CM was apprised that buses would be provided to 76 colleges in Punjab in three phases.

In the first phase, buses have been given to 19 tehsils deprived of transport.

These tehsils include: Bhakkar, Sialkot, Chiniot Kamalia, Hasilpur, Malakwal, Ferozewala, Shorekot, Jatoi, Fateh Jang, Hasan Abdal, Kot Momin, Jalalpur Pirwala, Kallar Syedan, Pindi Ghep, Manchanabad and Sharqpur.

In the second phase, girls’ colleges of Nowshera Virkan, Dina, Yazman, Pindi Bhattian, Lalian, Bhawana, Kot Addu, Taxila, Sarai Alamgir and Pelaan would get buses.

Allama Iqbal Town Lahore, Isa Khel, Raiwind and Sohawa Girls Colleges would also get buses by February 2025.

By March-April 2025, in the third phase, 2 more buses and 32 coaches would be provided to 35 more tehsils.

Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Information & Culture Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari, Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat and MPA Sania Ashiq accompanied the Chief Minister.

Chief Secretary Punjab, Principal Secretary to CM and other relevant officers were also present.

Palestine

World’s silence on the plight of oppressed people of Palestine is a human tragedy, said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on Palestine Solidarity Day.

She added, “The problem of Palestine is not only the problem of Palestinians, but of the entire world.” She noted, the people of Palestine are fighting for their basic rights and the protection of their land.

Madam Chief Minister said Pakistan has always fully supported the position of Palestine and will continue to do so. She added, the PML-N has raised its voice at every international forum for the protection of Palestinian rights and against Israeli aggression. She highlighted, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has vigorously presented issues of Palestine and Kashmir along with their solutions in his recent speech at UNGA.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said the government and people of Pakistan stand by Palestine. She added that as long as the Palestine issue is not decided as per the wishes of Palestinian people, it is not possible to establish peace in the world. She underscored the world and human rights organizations should step forward to help the oppressed people of Palestine and protect their rights.

Portugal

“We want to benefit from Portugal’s experience in various fields,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in a meeting with Ambassador of Portugal to Pakistan H.E Mr. Manuel Frederico Pinheiro Da Silva to explore possibilities of promoting mutual cooperation in education, health, IT, agriculture and tourism. She added, “We value our diplomatic ties with Portugal, and will strive to promote our mutual relations further.”

Madan Chief Minister agreed to constitute bilateral teams to promote mutual relations and increase trade volume between Portugal and Punjab. She directed the authorities concerned to redesign incentive package for foreign investors in Punjab, and highlighted, “Investors from Portugal will be welcomed to invest in Punjab tourism.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif flagged, “Favorable investment environment has been ensured in Punjab.” She also sought an effective and sustainable plan for the development of mutual relations.

Honorary Consul of Portugal H.E Iftikhar Feroz, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Additional Secretary Sara Hayat and other relevant officers were also present in the meeting.

Praise

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif praised the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) for its successful operation against militants in Mianwali, which resulted in the elimination of seven terrorists.

In her statement issued here on Monday, the CM expressed gratitude to the CTD team for their efforts, emphasizing that the nation stands united with law enforcement agencies. She stated: “The war against terrorism will continue until it is completely eradicated.”

CM Maryam Nawaz highlighted the role of army, police, and other law enforcement agencies as guarantors of public safety, declaring them a source of pride for the nation. She reiterated the commitment to ensuring the security and well-being of people as a top priority.

Condemnation

“The whole nation is united to eradicate the scourge of terrorism, which will be done soon, God willing,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif while strongly condemning a blast near Jinnah International Airport Karachi. She added, “Terrorists cannot demoralize the nation with their cowardly acts.”

Madam Chief Minister expressed grief over the loss of three precious human lives in the blast, and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.