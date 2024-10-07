TMUC appoints Ambassador Masood Khan as its President

Islamabad: The TMUC Higher Education Group is pleased to announce the appointment of His Excellency Ambassador Masood Khan as its new President, a visionary leader who embodies the spirit of our institution and is committed to fostering educational excellence.

With decades of experience in diplomacy and advocacy, Ambassador Khan brings an unwavering passion for empowering the next generation of thinkers, leaders, and changemakers. His distinguished career culminated in a significant term as Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, where he played a pivotal role in strengthening strategic bilateral ties. The U.S. State Department, in a rare farewell statement, praised him as a skilled diplomat and advocate, highlighting his dedication to fostering progress through persistent diplomacy. Moreover, He has also served as Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador to China and Director General Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad.

Ambassador Khan’s legacy in foreign service is marked by his contributions to enhancing Pakistan’s standing in the global arena. His extensive experience includes serving as Spokes person for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, Ambassador to China, among other significant roles. In Geneva and New York, he held leadership positions in the areas of arms control, internal governance, migration, international humanitarian law, health biosciences , international peace and security, and sustainable development.

As the 27th President of Azad Kashmir from 2016 to 2021, he remained the Chancellor of AJK University. During his period, he created a meritocratic environment for higher education, with over arching emphasis on quality assurance and market-oriented curricula. He also had teaching of new technologies, generative A.I. robotics, blockchain, introduced at the graduate and post graduate level. His transformative initiatives have not only strengthened bilateral relations but also promoted inclusivity and diversity, leaving a profound impact on communities across the nation.

As President of TMUC, Pakistan’s largest transnational education system with purpose-built university campuses in major urban centres, Ambassador Masood Khan will lead the charge in creating innovative learning experiences that align national aspirations with global perspectives. TMUC is recognized as the premier institution for borderless education, dedicated to providing opportunities that surpass the local educational landscape for the youth of Pakistan. Ambassador Masood Khan seeks to enhance access to quality higher education and professional qualifications from top-ranked global universities. With his unique blend of innovative leadership and a global mindset, he is set to foster academic advancement, inspire creativity, and drive innovation, equipping Pakistani students for success in an increasingly interconnected world.

“We are pleased to welcome His Excellency Masood Khan to the TMUC family,” said Dr. Faisal Mushtaq Chairman and Founder, TMUC Higher Education Group. “His leadership and vision will be instrumental in guiding our mission to provide high-quality education and expand opportunities for our students. With his profound understanding of global dynamics and commitment to community development, we are confident that Ambassador Khan will elevate TMUC’s standing as a premier higher educational institution.”

This new chapter marks not only a significant milestone for TMUC but also a bold step towards transforming the educational landscape of Pakistan, ensuring that our youth are equipped with the skills and knowledge to excel on the world stage. We look forward to embarking on this exciting journey under the newly appointed President’s guidance.