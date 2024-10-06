Hailie Jade shares clever way she hid her pregnancy at her wedding

Hailie Jade loves the way her best friend lies. Just one day after sharing that she’s welcoming her first baby with husband Evan McClintock, the 28-year-old-who is the daughter of Eminem and Kim Scott-and her pal Brittany Ednie detailed the hilarious way they worked together to hide Hailie’s pregnancy during her wedding back in May.

“People did not know that she was pregnant,” Brittany said on the Oct. 4 episode of the pair’s Just A Little Shady podcast. “So she was, you know, grabbing a drink, not consuming the drink as a responsible parent does. Whenever people were turned around, she would hand me her drink and I would chug so it looked as if she was continuously drinking throughout that night.”

And Hailie-who announced her pregnancy on Instagram and in Eminem’s new “Temporary” music video on the same day-highlighted how their strong bond as besties made Brittany’s clever approach even easier.

“Brittany was taking one for the team,” Hailie added. “I never really asked you to do it. It was like an unspoken thing with our eyes.”

Hailie also praised her groom for wanting to help her keep her pregnancy under wraps, but admitted that he wasn’t a huge fan of her “lavender lemonade” drink.

“Usually, Evan has been the one who will take some sips, but he was not nearby,” the 28-year-old mom-to-be continued. “Evan was like, ‘I don’t want that.’ But you were like, ‘Oh, I’ll take some drinks of it.’ So I feel like you kinda volunteered yourself for that one.”

And while it’s clear that Brittany will be a great aunt to the newlyweds’ bundle of joy, Hailie is certain that her dad Eminem will be the No. 1 grandpa.

“Thank you for doing everything you do and always being there for us girls,” Hailie wrote in a card to the “Lose Yourself” rapper that was featured in his music video. “You truly are the best dad in the world. Love you forever + 100 million dollars forever ever & always.”