Muslim Solidarity, Western Interests, and Global Strategic Alliances

Pakistan’s unique geopolitical and ideological standing has earned it an unparalleled role not just within the Muslim Ummah and the Western world, but also in its alliances with global powers like China, Turkey, and Russia. As a nuclear-armed state, a critical player in regional security, and a nation that represents the aspirations of over 1.9 billion Muslims worldwide, Pakistan sits at the crossroads of multiple global interests. However, while Pakistan has leveraged its relationships with these powers to foster its stability, both the Muslim world and the West have been inconsistent in their efforts toward Pakistan’s long-term development. Adding to this complex web of relationships is the vital role of the Pakistani expatriate community, whose contributions through remittances, investments, and diplomatic ties are indispensable.

Historically, Pakistan has played an essential role in the Muslim Ummah. Its creation as a homeland for Muslims and its founding principles rooted in Islamic values naturally place it at the heart of global Muslim solidarity. Pakistan’s steadfast stance on issues like Palestine and Kashmir has earned it a reputation as a champion for Muslim rights worldwide. This is evident in its refusal to recognize Israel as a state until a two-state solution is reached, a principled stance that has come at a significant economic cost, yet resonates deeply across the Muslim world. Pakistan’s leadership in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), as one of its most vocal and active members, has also been central to addressing key issues affecting Muslims globally. For instance, Pakistan’s role in getting the United Nations to recognize March 15 as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia is a significant diplomatic victory.

Moreover, Pakistan has provided military and humanitarian aid to several Muslim countries over the years, reinforcing its role as a key player within the Ummah. Whether it was sending troops to help Saudi Arabia resolve the 1979 Holy Kaaba siege or providing refuge to Bosnian Muslims during the Yugoslav Wars, Pakistan has consistently supported Muslim nations in their times of need. In addition, Pakistan’s nuclear status continues to provide psychological security to the broader Muslim world, representing a deterrent against external aggression at a time when several Muslim nations face geopolitical challenges.

However, despite these significant contributions, the Muslim Ummah has not reciprocated in a way that adequately supports Pakistan’s long-term stability. While countries like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar have provided financial aid, it is often reactionary and lacks a cohesive, long-term development strategy. These nations have been willing to provide short-term financial bailouts, such as the $20 billion investment pledge from Saudi Arabia in 2019. Yet, they have not focused enough on sustainable development, including investments in sectors like technology, education, and healthcare. This is where the Muslim world has fallen short, leaving Pakistan with limited options when it comes to building internal capacity for economic growth and self-sufficiency. On the Western front, Pakistan’s strategic importance is largely tied to global security interests. From the Cold War to the War on Terror, Pakistan has served as a critical ally for Western powers, particularly the United States. During the 1980s, Pakistan played a central role in the U.S.-backed Mujahideen resistance against the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. Post-9/11, Pakistan became a frontline state in the War on Terror, providing logistical support, intelligence sharing, and military cooperation to NATO forces. Billions of dollars in military and civilian aid have flowed into Pakistan as a result of these alliances, helping stabilize the country in times of political and economic crisis.

However, Western aid has often been accompanied by stringent conditions, particularly from financial institutions like the International Monetary Fund (IMF). These conditions have led to austerity measures that have exacerbated poverty and stunted economic growth in Pakistan. Additionally, while the West has provided significant military support, it has not invested enough in Pakistan’s long-term economic development, focusing instead on short-term security concerns. This focus on immediate geopolitical interests, rather than sustainable growth, has left Pakistan dependent on external funding.

Beyond the Muslim Ummah and the Western world, Pakistan has cultivated a significant and enduring partnership with China. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), has been a game-changer for Pakistan’s economic landscape. Worth an estimated $62 billion, CPEC is focused on building critical infrastructure, energy projects, and special economic zones that are designed to revitalize Pakistan’s economy and address its chronic energy shortages. The development of Gwadar Port, a key component of CPEC, offers Pakistan access to vital sea routes, positioning it as a major player in regional and global trade.

What sets China’s investments apart is the long-term strategic vision. Unlike the short-term financial assistance provided by the Muslim world and the West, China’s engagement through CPEC is centred around creating sustainable economic growth. This partnership, however, has not been without its critics. Concerns have been raised about Pakistan’s increasing debt burden to China, and there are fears that the country could fall into a “debt trap,” where its economic dependency on China grows to an unsustainable level. Nevertheless, Pakistan continues to view China as a crucial ally in its quest for economic self-sufficiency and infrastructure development.

Turkey, another key ally, shares deep cultural, historical, and strategic ties with Pakistan. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdo?an has been a consistent supporter of Pakistan’s position on Kashmir and has worked to enhance bilateral trade and defence cooperation. Turkish companies have invested in Pakistan’s infrastructure and energy sectors, while defence ties between the two countries have strengthened through joint military exercises and defence technology transfers. Turkey and Pakistan also collaborate closely within international forums like the OIC, advocating for the rights of oppressed Muslim communities and working together to combat Islamophobia.

Russia’s relationship with Pakistan has evolved significantly in recent years. Historically more aligned with India, Russia has increasingly sought to build ties with Pakistan, particularly in the defense and energy sectors. In 2016, the two countries conducted their first-ever joint military exercise, signalling a shift in their relations. Additionally, Russia has expressed interest in building a gas pipeline in Pakistan, a move that would further diversify Pakistan’s energy sources and reduce its dependence on traditional partners. This diversification of alliances indicates Pakistan’s growing importance in the multipolar world order, where global powers like Russia and China are seeking to counterbalance Western influence.

Amidst these global relationships, the role of the Pakistani expatriate community is indispensable. With over 8 million Pakistanis living abroad, their contributions through remittances, investments, and diplomatic influence are critical to Pakistan’s economy. In 2022 alone, remittances from expatriates exceeded $31 billion, providing a much-needed lifeline to the country’s foreign reserves. Beyond financial contributions, Pakistani expatriates also serve as crucial bridges between Pakistan and their host countries, advocating for Pakistan’s interests on global platforms. Organizations like the Pakistani-American Political Action Committee (PAKPAC) and the British Pakistani Foundation work to foster stronger diplomatic ties and promote Pakistan’s image abroad.

However, despite their contributions, the Pakistani diaspora remains an underutilized resource. While remittances are essential, there is potential for greater engagement, particularly in terms of investments in sectors like technology, education, and healthcare. Other countries, such as India and Israel, have successfully leveraged their diasporas to drive technological and economic growth. Pakistan could benefit from adopting a similar approach by creating structured programs that encourage expatriate investments in small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and technology startups. This could significantly contribute to Pakistan’s long-term economic stability and reduce its reliance on foreign aid.

In conclusion, Pakistan’s significance extends far beyond its role in the Muslim Ummah or its strategic alliances with the West. Its partnerships with global powers like China, Turkey, and Russia highlight its growing importance in the emerging multipolar world order. However, both the Muslim world and the West have fallen short in providing the kind of long-term support that Pakistan needs to ensure sustainable growth and stability. The Pakistani diaspora remains a vital but underutilized resource, with the potential to play an even greater role in shaping the country’s future. As Pakistan navigates its relationships with these diverse spheres of influence, it must seek to balance immediate geopolitical needs with long-term development goals, ensuring that it remains a pivotal player on the global stage.

The writer is a journalist, TV presenter & column writer. She can be reached via her insta account @farihaspeaks