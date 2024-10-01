Sargodha cop suspended after victim’s report confirms rape

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI), suspected of raping a woman student, was suspended after the victim’s medico-legal report confirmed alleged rape.

The police has since initiated departmental action against the arrested policeman who, with help from his private guard, raped a woman whose father was arrested by him in a drugs case.

According to the police, the district police officer (DPO) has formed a two-member investigation committee to probe into the case with orders issued to complete its report in 24 hours.

The police was earlier conducting raids to arrest the suspects.

The development comes after a case against the cop was registered at the Kotmomin police station for allegedly raping the woman, who is a student.

The woman said that her father was arrested by the aforementioned policeman in a case pertaining to drugs. The ASI’s private guard, the student added, had called her to acquit her father from the case.

“The ASI and his private guard took [me] to an empty house in the Muazzamabad town,” she said, speaking with the media.

According to the victim’s father, his daughter was left outside their house in a semi-conscious state in a car.

Rape and sexual assault crimes are not uncommon in Pakistan. Last month, a minor girl was allegedly raped and murdered before being thrown in a garbage dump in Karachi.

Meanwhile, police had arrested two suspects allegedly involved in subjecting a woman to gang rape in the Painsra town of Faisalabad.

The woman said a suspect, Imran alias Mani, accompanied by three to four accomplices entered the Abdul Raheem’s house, thrashed Waseem and tied him in another room. Then, she alleged, Imran and his accomplices gang raped her.

In March this year, the Sustainable Social Development Organisation (SSDO) released data on violence against women in 2023.

In Punjab, a total of 6,624 cases were reported last year, which meant that approximately after every 45 minutes, a woman was raped. Faisalabad, on the other hand, emerged as a hotspot district with 728 cases, followed closely by Lahore (721) and Sargodha (398).

In Sindh, 200 cases of sexual abuse were reported in 2023.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif took notice of an alleged molestation incident of a female student by the sub-inspector and a private security guard in Sargodha.

The Chief Minister sought a report from the Inspector General of Police Punjab in this regard. The CM asserted that the accused should be brought to justice at the earliest.