CM Punjab message on International Awareness Day for Food Loss and Waste

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has underscored the pressing issue of food wastage, highlighting it as a significant global challenge that negatively impacts both the economy and the environment. In her message on the International Awareness Day for Food Loss and Waste being observed on Sunday, the CM emphasizing the need for urgent action to address this critical concern. The CM highlighted that millions of people worldwide suffer from hunger while millions of tons of food go to waste. She noted that Pakistan was also grappling with food loss and scarcity to some extent. The chief minister declared that reducing food waste was not only a moral and religious obligation but also essential for effective resource management. She stressed the need for careful planning to prevent resources from being wasted, which could help support those affected by hunger. CM Maryam Nawaz called for a robust awareness campaign by the Punjab government to address food loss. She highlighted the School Nutrition Program in Punjab as a historic initiative aimed at combating nutritional deficiencies among children. She reiterated the importance of proportional food usage and encouraged communities to appreciate the value of food. She called for joint efforts to safeguarding natural resources of Pakistan.