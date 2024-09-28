MindStir — not your regular co-working space

We chatted with Arooma Fakhar, the chief executive officer at MindStir, a co-working space in the capital, which is an ambitious project set to reshape and redefine the concept of office atmospheres.

How is MindStir different from other co-working spaces in Islamabad?

MindStir is not your regular coworking space, it stands out because of its spaciousness, professional feel, vibrant community and personalized approach. Unlike traditional co-working spaces, MindStir also emphasises on collaboration, offering opportunities for its members to connect and partner with each other. Additionally, its track record of client success stories reflects its commitment to nurturing long-term business growth and innovation. Beyond simply building spaces where businesses can thrive, we’re deeply committed to caring for our members and the environment. Our offices are designed to maximize natural daylight and emphasise sustainability, creating a bright and eco-friendly workspace.

Is it hard to meet costs and keep maintenance and quality of MindStir offices considering how market fluctuates when it comes to clientele?

Amid the challenging economic conditions in Pakistan, maintaining MindStir’s high standards do incur high costs but at the same time the clients understands the premium services and are willing to pay, but of course, rising utility costs and ongoing maintenance expenses are putting pressure on operations. However, we remain committed to upholding the exceptional quality and services that define MindStir. Despite these financial constraints, we are focused on finding innovative solutions to manage costs without compromising the experience our members rely on. Balancing sustainability and quality is a priority and we continue to adapt while ensuring that MindStir remains a premier space for businesses and freelancers to thrive.

Tell us about some regular events that keep taking place at MindStir.

At MindStir, we regularly host networking events, skill-building workshops, and industry-specific meetups. These include sessions with business mentors and talks with industry leaders. We also organise community-driven events like social gatherings, musical evenings etc. to provide a balanced environment for both professional development and personal well-being.

What are you currently working on?

Our main focus right now is expanding MindStir by finalising new locations to extend our presence and offer more businesses access to our services. Along with this expansion, we’re enhancing our existing offerings, building new partnerships and ensuring that we continue to provide high-quality spaces.

What has been the inspiration behind MindStir? Has there been a model you might have seen in the West that you felt should be in Pakistan too?

The inspiration behind MindStir Co-working space model is that we are now living in the digital age which is highly mobile and demand flexi work times 24/7. In such environment, many SME’s, free lancers, distant located business need an office for limited time, for satellite teams or for official representation of their businesses. In such scenarios, instead of establishing a formal standalone office space, businesses prefer and look for co-working spaces which have a look and feel of formal corporate office but houses varied business thus the need for formal office is met and on fraction of the cost which a business would spend on an standalone office-The concept is flying high in the west and even India and we have now harnessed it as an opportunity in Pakistan.

What has inspired you to lead MindStir as CEO? Are there any models or concepts from the West that influence how you run MindStir today?

As CEO, my inspiration to lead MindStir comes from a desire to create a space that fosters innovation and collaboration for businesses and freelancers alike, a space that is homely and secure for women. For that, I’ve drawn insights from successful co-working spaces in the West, particularly those that emphasise community building, flexibility and a strong support network for entrepreneurs. My goal is to blend those ideas with a local understanding to ensure MindStir not only meets global standards but also addresses the unique needs of businesses in Pakistan. One model that has influenced my approach to running MindStir is WeWork’s focus on creating a strong community-driven environment. WeWork emphasises collaboration and networking, offering more than just desk space by fostering connections between members through events and shared resources. This concept of building a community where businesses and freelancers can thrive together is something I’m incorporating at MindStir, tailoring it to the needs of local entrepreneurs while maintaining the same level of support and innovation.

Would you like to bring MindStir to other major cities like Karachi and Lahore?

Yes, our future plans of expansions will go to many cities, but we have now started in Islamabad and will gradually move to other cities with varied business models.