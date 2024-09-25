Imran makes no secret of support for Justice Shah as next CJP

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) jailed founder Imran Khan has said his party is completely backing Supreme Court’s Justice Mansoor Ali Shah to become the country’s next top judge.

“The appointment of the next chief justice should be announced soon. [We] completely back Justice Mansoor Ali Shah,” the former prime minister said while speaking to journalists informally in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail on Wednesday.

Khan, who was removed from power via a parliamentary vote in April 2022, said that the purpose of the “constitutional court is to end the power” of the Supreme Court’s chief justice, adding that the “government is bent on destroying the judiciary”.

“They want their own judges to cover the [2024] election fraud,” the PTI founder insisted, stressing that the government “does not want the PTI to rise at any cost”.

Separately, the Lahore High Court (LHC) fixed for hearing a plea filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) seeking permission to hold a public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore.

According to details, PTI Central Punjab Senior Vice President Akmal Khan Bari approached the LHC, seeking permission to hold a power show at Minar-e-Pakistan on October 5.

The petitioner maintained that holding that holding a public gathering is their constitutional right, requesting the court accept their plea.

LHC’s Justice Farooq Haider will take up the petition on Thursday and Sardar Khurram Latif Khosa to appear on behalf of the PTI. The PTI has already approached the district administration and sought permission for the power show at Minar-e-Pakistan on October 5.