ECP remains undecided on implementation of reserved seats verdict

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) remains divided over the implementation of Supreme Court (SC) order regarding reserved seats. According to sources, two ECP members support the SC ‘s decision, citing no alternative but compliance. However, the chief election commissioner and three other members favour a ‘wait and see’ approach. Despite holding its seventh meeting, the commission has yet to reach a final decision. It has been suggested to delay action until the legal team’s review petition is resolved. The matter will be discussed again in a meeting scheduled for Thursday.