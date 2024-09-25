Daily Times

Man suspected of trying to kill Trump charged with attempted assassination

AFP

Ryan Routh, the man who is believed to have tried to kill Donald Trump in Florida, has been charged with attempted assassination. The new indictment was issued by a grand jury. The gunman accused of planning to kill Donald Trump at his Florida golf course was indicted Tuesday on three additional counts, including attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate, the US Department of Justice announced. Ryan Routh, 58, was arrested on September 15 after Secret Service agents spotted him with a gun near the course where Trump was playing. He has already been charged with two gun crimes in relation to the incident. The new indictment was issued late Tuesday by a grand jury — a panel of citizens with investigative powers — in Miami, Florida, the justice department said in a statement. Court documents indicated that the case was assigned at random to Judge Aileen Cannon — a Trump appointee who stopped criminal proceedings against the former president over his retention of top-secret documents at his private residence.

