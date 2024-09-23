Four cops suspended over corruption charges

Four policemen including a lady head moharar were suspended after corruption scandal unearthed at Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh Lahore.

As per details, Head Moharar Aqsa Aziz and Naib Moharar Kiran Jamal was involved in fake attendance of the 24 lady constables after receiving an amount from their pay on monthly basis and two officials were also engaged in receiving their share.

It was revealed that an amount of Rs25,000 was received from each lady constable on monthly basis with total amount of Rs600,000 each month which was distributed among four personnel.

Police sources said that Lady Heady Muharar, Naib Muharar also pay monthly share to inspector and PA of SP Headquarter.

After scandal came to light, SP Headquarter Zunair Cheema suspended Lady Head Muharar Aqsa Aziz, Lady Naib Muharar Kiran Jamal, Line Inspector Farhat Lubna and Reader Aamir while show cause notice to Operation Constable Irfan.

Zunair Cheema was of the view that corruption was not acceptable at all and departmental inquiry has been started against involved officers and subordinates.