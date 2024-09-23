Two students tortured by school principal in Lahore

Two students of a private school in Lahore were brutally tortured allegedly by their principal. According to Nusrat Jaffery, the father of one of the students named Ali Turab, Rana Israr, the principal of Intellectual High School situated in the limits of Factory Area police station, subjected the students to torture for breaking his stick.

“The torture marks are quite visible on my son’s body, especially on his back, neck and arms,” he alleged.

“There are bruises on the back and lower parts of the body of the other student named Tabeel,” Jaffery said, and added, “The incident took place on Friday.”

He lamented that despite the fact that he had reported the incident to the police, the latter had yet to register an FIR against the principal.

He appealed to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to take notice of the incident and provide him justice.