Polls on PB-45 Quetta seat nullified

The election tribunal on Monday issued directives for re-polling at 15 polling stations nullifying the election on the Seat PB-45 Quetta. The election of PPP MPA Ali Madad Jattak from Balochistan Assembly seat PB-45 (Quetta) has been declared null and void. The disqualified PPP MPA Ali Madad Jattak held the position of Agriculture Minister. A tribunal headed by Balochistan High Court Judge Abdullah Baloch delivered the reserved verdict. The election tribunal has ordered re-elections at 15 polling stations in the constituency. Ali Madad Jattak’s victory was challenged by JUI candidate Muhammad Usman Perkani. The election tribunal disqualified Ali Madad Jattak and ordered fresh polling at 15 polling stations in the constituency.