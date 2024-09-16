Pak Army establishes freelancing hub for school students in GB

Pakistan Army established a freelancing hub in district Shagar for school students and the people of Gilgit-Baltistan on Sunday. Gilgit-Baltistan, rich in natural beauty, was given a rare gift by the Pakistan Army. The Mini Freelancing Hub at Shagar by the Pakistan Army was established under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC). This freelancing hub was established in Govt Boys High School Shagar. The vice principal of the school, Mehboob Ali, while appreciating said that this is a good initiative of the Pakistan Army for the school students. This freelancing hub will provide employment opportunities for many children, the vice principal said. We are thankful to the Pakistan Army and Chief of Army Staff, the vice principal said. The residents and youth expressed their heartfelt thanks to the Pakistan Army and SIFC.