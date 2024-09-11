Kolinisau tasked with taking Fiji to sevens gold at 2028 Olympics

Osea Kolinisau has been tasked with taking Fiji to rugby gold at the 2028 Olympics after his contract as coach of the men’s sevens team was extended. The 38-year-old’s new deal will cover the next four years after he guided the Pacific islanders to the final of the Paris Olympics. Fiji took silver after going down 28-7 to the hosts at a packed Stade de France. It was Fiji’s only medal of the Olympics. Reaching the final was a dramatic turnaround after Fiji struggled last season on the world sevens series circuit. Kolinisau only took charge four months before the Games after Englishman Ben Gollings was sacked following a string of poor results.