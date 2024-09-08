Militarization in Kashmir

The unwavering spirit of the Kashmiri people, fostered by the decades-long legacy of resistance passed down by their leaders, has enabled them to stand strong in the face of all kinds of Indian repressive measures.

One among such leaders is Syed Ali Shah Geelani – the man who spearheaded the Kashmir freedom movement. Despite several incarcerations, this emblem of strength stood firm and never compromised on his cause and beliefs.

Recently, his martyrdom anniversary was observed on 1st September by paying rich tribute and with a commitment to continue his sacred cause. However, the resilience taught by Syed Ali Shah Geelani and his likes is once again being put to test as a significant spike in atrocities in India illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir ahead of elections scheduled on September 18, 25 and October 1st has been observed.

This is being seen as another cowardly attempt by the extremist BJP government to consolidate control over the people of the occupied valley.

Over 100 search operations have been conducted in the valley in 2024 alone and more than 400 Kashmiris have been arrested in the past six months ahead of elections. These mass arrests are aimed at influencing the electoral outcome, through intimidation and coercion, in favour of the puppet regime – the one aligned with the interests of the central government in New Delhi rather than the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

The Modi regime has deployed 300 additional companies of armed forces in IIOJ&K to manipulate the electoral process.

Despite its longstanding multi-pronged strategy – from military operations to legislative changes like the revocation of Article 370 and 35-A and now electoral manipulation – the Modi regime has failed to achieve its long-desired objective of gaining complete control over the region. The determination and commitment of brave Kashmiris have defeated the military might of India because had the Indian government succeeded in subduing the population, such extreme measures would not have been employed.

Given the previous track record of India, there is a high possibility that after the election drama, these soldiers will be permanently stationed in the occupied valley to further suppress the Kashmiris and their struggle for the right to self-determination.

The tone-deaf Modi regime needs to understand that such actions will only increase the grievances of the Kashmiri people and lead to further violence and destabilization in the valley. Human rights organizations have a crucial role in ensuring justice, especially in conflict zones. However, the lack of meaningful action on their part not only undermines their credibility but has also emboldened the fascist Modi regime to shamelessly persist with its draconian measures.

They must understand that their inaction could have far-reaching effects and might set a dangerous precedent for other oppressive regimes.

The writer is a freelance columnist with special focus on issues concerning national security.