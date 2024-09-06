Meezan Bank, Mastercard expand partnership

Meezan Bank, Pakistan’s leading Islamic bank and Mastercard, have announced the renewal of their strategic partnership. This collaboration, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by Syed Amir Ali – Deputy CEO of Meezan Bank, and Mr. J. K. Khalil – Regional President of Mastercard, aims to enhance Meezan Bank’s debit cards portfolio, transforming the banking experience for its customers across Pakistan. Also present at the occasion were Mr. Irfan Siddiqui – President & CEO, Meezan Bank, Syed Iftikhar ul Haq – Group Head Consumer Finance, Meezan Bank among other senior representatives from both the organizations.

As part of this renewed partnership, Meezan Bank, with the fastest growing debit cards portfolio powered by Mastercard, will further expand its premium card offerings. The Bank will introduce a range of exclusive benefits designed for the evolving needs of its affluent customers. This includes enhanced convenience, access to bespoke travel and lifestyle benefits and an elevated digital banking experience.