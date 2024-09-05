Adil Murad refuses biopic on his father

Adil Murad – the son of the legendary Pakistani actor Waheed Murad – expressed his reservations about the prospect of a biopic on his father.

The late Waheed Murad, who captivated audiences with his charismatic performances and distinctive style, remains a celebrated figure in Pakistani cinema.

Known as the ‘Chocolate Hero,’ Murad’s illustrious career spanned from 1961 until his untimely death on November 23, 1983. In an interview, Adil Murad, while reflecting fondly on his father’s remarkable legacy has voiced strong objections to the idea of a film depicting Waheed Murad’s life.

He articulated concerns about the authenticity and effectiveness of any actor attempting to embody his father’s unique presence.

“At the end of the day, someone has to portray him on the screen. Will we be able to accept anyone on the screen as him? Or will he be able to justify himself as Waheed Murad on the screen?” Adil questioned.

He underscored that his father’s charisma, style, and expressive acting are integral to his legacy, qualities he believes cannot be replicated.

Waheed Murad’s iconic roles in films such as Armaan, Heera Aur Pathar, and Andaleeb, among others, are remembered for their profound impact on Pakistani cinema. His on-screen chemistry with actress Zeba was particularly celebrated.

Despite the allure of financial gain through biopics and royalties, Adil Murad stressed that preserving his father’s name, fame and stature is of greater significance to him and his family. “His name and legacy are more important to us than any monetary benefits that could come from movies or biopics,” he stated.