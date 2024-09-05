Dananeer set to play lead role in ‘Meem Se Mohabbat’

Dananeer Mobeen, the social media sensation who captured hearts with her viral ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ video, is set to return to television in a big way.

After her successful acting debut in the hit show Mohabbat Gumshuda Meri, which earned her a Best Actress award, Dananeer is now preparing for her next major role.

Dananeer is all set to star opposite the talented Ahad Raza Mir in the upcoming drama Meem Se Mohabbat. Ahad, who is making his return to TV screens after two years, was last seen in the popular drama Hum Dono.

Dananeer, on the other hand, last wowed audiences in the drama Very Filmy alongside Ameer Gilani.

Speaking about Meem Se Mohabbat, the drama will be directed by Ali Hassan, known for his work on Fairytale 1 & 2, and written by Farhat Ishtiaq, promising a narrative that goes beyond just a love story.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the release date and more details about the show.