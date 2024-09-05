Non-bailable arrest warrants out for KP CM

KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has called on Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to seek a vote of confidence amid concerns that he may have lost the majority in the provincial assembly.

Speaking to the media in Peshawar, Governor Kundi warned that a no-confidence motion could be brought against the Chief Minister if he fails to prove his majority.

Governor Kundi questioned the frequent changes in ministers and advisors, demanding transparency on whether these officials were replaced due to corruption or incompetence.

He also criticised the provincial government for diverting funds meant for merged districts and holding cabinet meetings in Islamabad, leading to unnecessary expenses. The Governor expressed doubt over the Chief Minister’s ability to govern, suggesting that Gandapur is avoiding the assembly due to a lack of support.

Kundi emphasised that it would be in the Chief Minister’s interest to seek a vote of confidence to clarify his standing. Earlier in the day, the governor held a meeting with ANP President Aimal Wali Khan and former deputy speaker National Assembly and leader of JUIF Zahid Akram Khan Durrani at the Governor’s House.

During the meeting, the Governor expressed deep concern over the deteriorating security situation in the province, describing it as extremely troubling and causing irreparable damage. Separately, an Islamabad district and sessions court on Wednesday issued non-bailable arrest warrant for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

The warrant came in connection with a liquor and arms recovery case from 2016 when police had recovered weapons and liquor from Gandapur’s car outside the residence of then PTI chairman Imran Khan as he came to attend the party’s planned lockdown of the capital.

The provincial minister came in a motorcade along with 300-plus PTI workers. When they reached Banigala, the police blocked them off and told them they were violating a ban on rallies and gatherings under Section 144 before directing them to disperse. When the PTI supporters accompanying Gandapur refused to disperse, the police began arresting them. In the meantime, Gandapur got out of his car and ran into the adjacent forest.

The police said they found a man sitting in Gandapur’s SUV (APL-16) holding a teargas gun. “While searching the car, the police recovered a sealed bottle of high-end whisky, a bulletproof vest, two submachine guns, ammunition, and two number plates (YH-115).”

The police claim that the weapons were unlicensed, while the PTI leader claimed they were licensed weapons and belonged to his security guards.

He claimed the whisky bottle had honey in it.

The court also rejected Gandapur’s request for exemption from personal appearance on medical grounds.