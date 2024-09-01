Jennifer Garner steps out with John Miller amid Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s divorce

While Bennifer 2.0 has come to an end, Ben Affleck’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s love life appears to be flourishing.

The Alias alum stepped out for a dinner date with longtime boyfriend John Miller Aug. 23, three days after her ex’s estranged wife Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce after two years of marriage.

Garner, 52, and her partner were photographed leaving a restaurant in Malibu, Calif. The 13 Going on 30 actress wore a gray sweater and pants, paired with a long pendant, while John sported a white and blue plaid shirt over a white tee and jeans.

Garner has rarely seen out with John since they began their relationship in 2018, three years after she and Affleck split.

Over the years, the actor, 52, and his ex-wife have occasionally spent time together along with their kids Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and

Samuel, 12, who they have coparented since their breakup. The former couple has coparented the three since they split in 2015, three years before they finalised their divorce after 13 years of marriage.

Following months of breakup rumors, Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck in Los Angeles Aug. 20, noting in the documents that they had separated in April. She did not list an attorney in the papers, obtained by E! News.

Lopez and Affleck, who had rekindled their early aughts romance in the spring of 2021, do not have a prenup, a source close to the “Let’s Get Loud” singer told NBC News.

While neither star has spoken publicly about their breakup, the Hustlers actress , 55, returned to social media three days after filing for divorce to reshare a fan’s throwback photo of her, which shows her posing for a selfie in front of a Christmas tree.

E! News has reached out to Lopez and Affleck’s reps for comment on their split but has not heard back.