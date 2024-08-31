Lyon’s first win of Ligue 1 season comes Gift-wrapped

Substitute Gift Orban scored twice as Lyon came back from 3-1 down to beat Strasbourg 4-3 in Ligue 1 on Friday and claim their first win of the new season.

Lyon had lost their opening two matches of the campaign and so came into this encounter at their Groupama Stadium already under pressure.

They fell behind inside three minutes as Swedish international winger Sebastian Nanasi scored his first goal since signing for Strasbourg from Malmo.

Lyon drew level in first-half stoppage time, Corentin Tolisso netting his team’s first goal of the campaign after Alexandre Lacazette struck the post.

However, Strasbourg scored twice following the restart to lead 3-1 just before the hour mark, with Andrey Santos — the Brazilian on loan from Chelsea — heading in before Emanuel Emegha ran through to find the net.

But England international Ainsley Maitland-Niles quickly pulled it back to 3-2 after a Lacazette shot had been tipped onto the bar. Orban, the Nigerian striker, then took centre stage as he turned in a Lacazette cross to level matters again on 64 minutes and headed in a cross from fellow substitute Malick Fofana for the winner on 72 minutes. Lyon secured their first points of the season on a day in which they were trying to raise funds by offloading several players before the transfer window closed.