In rare unity, parties shun differences for ‘common’ cause — CPEC success

The Pakistan-China Institute (PCI), led by Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, organised a major event under its ‘Friends of Silk Road’ series, uniting leaders from eight political parties to express strong support for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Representatives from both government and opposition parties, including PML-N, PPP, PTI, MQM, BAP, NP, NDM, and JUI-F, gathered to discuss CPEC and the outcomes of the recent Third Plenary Session of the Communist Party of China (CPC). The discussions focused on China’s influence on global affairs and its implications for Pakistan.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Chairman of PCI, underscored the transformative role of the CPC in China’s progress, highlighting its status as the world’s largest political party with 100 million members. “The CPC has transformed China since its reform and opening up in 1979. Back then, China’s per capita income was $157, and now it’s $12,000. China’s GDP has grown from $150 billion to $18 trillion,” he noted. Senator Sherry Rehman, speaking at the event, stressed the global impact of the CPC’s Third Plenary Session. “China has played a crucial role in the development of the Global South, and CPEC has created numerous investment opportunities in Pakistan,” she said, commending China’s Global Security Initiative for promoting peace and stability.

Saadia Khaqan Abbasi praised China’s advancements in technology and human development. “The focus on security and development is a unique selling point of China,” she remarked. Senator Shibli Faraz, Leader of the Opposition from PTI, pointed to China’s development model as a global benchmark, emphasising the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) for shared prosperity. “CPEC stands as a beacon of hope for Pakistanis, symbolising the transformative impact of our strong bilateral relationship,” Faraz added.

Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri of JUI-F highlighted the enduring strength of Pakistan-China ties, praising President Xi Jinping’s leadership. “His leadership has driven China’s remarkable progress,” Haideri stated.

Senator Afrasiab Khattak of NDM called for Pakistan to emulate China’s development-focused policies. “Pakistan must learn from China, focus on geoeconomics, and avoid being a frontline state in conflicts,” he urged.

Senator Jan Muhammad Jamali and Senator Jan Muhammad Buledi highlighted the importance of CPEC for Balochistan’s development, calling for stronger academic ties between Balochistan’s universities and Chinese institutions.

Taha Ahmed Khan from MQM stressed Karachi’s strategic role due to its proximity to the CPEC route. “Karachi is crucial not only as Pakistan’s trade hub but also due to its links with CPEC,” he noted, condemning recent attacks on Chinese nationals and reaffirming MQM’s commitment to their safety. Senator Ali Zafar of PTI emphasised the CPC’s policy continuity and anti-corruption measures as key to China’s success. “Pakistan can benefit greatly from adopting a similar approach,” he said. Yang Nuo, Minister-Counsellor at the Chinese Embassy, described the Third Plenary Session as a blueprint for China’s continued reforms. “This session sets the stage for further progress and development,” he stated. Federal Minister Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh highlighted the consensus-driven decision-making process in China, sharing insights from his visits. “The development I witnessed in Gwadar is a testament to CPEC’s transformative impact,” he remarked.

The event concluded with Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed reading a joint statement reaffirming the commitment of Pakistan’s political parties to deepen ties with China and support CPEC, which they view as crucial for Pakistan’s future.