Adiala Jail superintendent challenges contempt proceeding

Superintendent Central Jail Adiala, Rawalpindi approached the Supreme Court of Pakistan against contempt proceeding by Islamabad High Court (IHC) in matter of lawyers meeting with PTI founder in jail. However, the registrar office raised the objection against the petition and said that the petitioner has the right to file an intra-court appeal before the same court. The petitioner couldn’t file the plea directly in SC against the order of single member bench of high court, it said. The jail superintendent also challenged the objection of registrar office and prayed the court to dismiss it.