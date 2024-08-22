CM Maryam launches scheme to ensure right to housing

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has introduced the ‘Apna Ghar Apni Chhat’ housing scheme, an initiative aimed at providing interest-free loans for housing to low-income families across the province.

During the inauguration ceremony in Lahore, Maryam Nawaz emphasised the importance of home ownership on Wednesday, stating that while those who have their own homes may take them for granted, those without a roof over their heads understand its true value.

“There’s no place like home,” she remarked.

The scheme targets both urban and rural residents, offering interest-free loans of up to Rs1.5 million to individuals who own 1 to 5 marlas of land in urban areas or 1 to 10 marlas in rural areas.

The Punjab government has structured the loan repayments to begin after an initial grace period of three months, with a maximum monthly installment of Rs14,000.

The Chief Minister also underscored her administration’s commitment to easing the financial burden on Punjab’s residents, following the recent announcement of a Rs14-per-unit reduction in electricity bills for consumers using between 200 and 500 units per month.

This subsidy, set for August and September, has sparked discontent among coalition allies, particularly in the PPP-led Sindh government, as it is limited to Punjab. Maryam Nawaz elaborated on the housing scheme, noting that the loans would be repaid over a period of seven years, with no hidden charges or costs.

She clarified that the scheme was designed without involving banks to avoid any additional financial burdens on the beneficiaries. “We wanted to ensure transparency and simplicity in this process,” she explained.

Applications for the scheme can be submitted through the Punjab Information Technology Board’s online portal or via a dedicated helpline.

The Chief Minister assured that the scheme would soon be expanded to cover all major cities in Punjab, with the ultimate goal of providing every deserving family with a home.

The new houses, according to Maryam Nawaz, will feature two bedrooms, a TV lounge, a bathroom, and a kitchen of a decent size, ensuring that even those with limited means can live with dignity.

She reiterated her government’s determination to extend this housing scheme across the province within the next five years, stating, “Even the poor have self-respect, and we need to get this right because you only build a house once.”

This latest initiative by the Punjab government reflects its broader strategy to address the needs of low-income families, following closely on the heels of the electricity subsidy, as Maryam Nawaz continues to focus on providing tangible relief to the people of Punjab.

Separately, Maryam Nawaz has increased the amount of financial assistance for special people from Rs75,000 to Rs10,000 for the 65,000 special people.

Punjab CM in a ceremony on Wednesday announced that Himmat card will be implemented in a phased manner.

Only those holding special persons certificates from the district or tehsil will be eligible for a Himmat card.

The amount will be transferred to the account after every three months to the persons fulfilling eligibility criteria.

Individuals receiving financial assistance from any government agency including Benazir Income Support will not be eligible.

Bank of Punjab (BoP) will serve as the financial service provider. Bank of Punjab will provide services for Rs80.17 million.

Social Welfare Bank of Punjab will provide the data of particular persons. It is necessary to withdraw the money within 180 days after the transfer, otherwise the money will be returned.

The P&D Department has sanctioned Rs658.1 million for the implementation of the project.