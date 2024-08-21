Ajoka’s first time writers to present dramatic works

Ajoka Theatre is set to host an engaging evening of dramatic readings at the PILAC Punjabi Complex on Saturday.

This event will showcase original dramatic writings by four first time writers from Ajoka’s 22nd Art of Writing course. The theatre scripts and screenplays include

“Noor Aa Gaya Hai” by Mariam Raza, which is an amusing story of a family facing power outage. Sidra Sharif’s “Main ne Sara Ko Nahi Mara” is a screenplay on a murder mystery plot. “Is Rishtay Ko Kya Naam Doon?” by Madiha Basit Dar, narrates a sensitive story about relationship between two cousins.

Last story is scripted by Aabroo Fatima from Ajoka’s Art of Writing batch 21. “Shart” is about betrayal and how to trap an unfaithful spouse. These works, crafted under the mentorship of renowned playwright and Ajoka Executive Director Shahid Nadeem, will be presented by the writers and Ajoka’s Art of Acting students. The event is being held in collaboration with the Punjab Institute of Language, Art and Culture (PILAC).

Following colourful summer camp performances by talented Ajoka kids camp last week, this reading session aims to further pave the way for grooming promising new writers.