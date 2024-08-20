8 killed, 7 hurt in bus-trailer accident in Sukkur

A speeding passenger bus collided with a trailer, resulting in the deaths of eight people, including women and children, and leaving seven others injured. This incident took place in Sukkur Multan Motorway (M5) in the town of Ghotki.

According to the police, the ill-fated passenger bus was traveling from Mansehra to Karachi when the accident happened at a location near the village of Dring Malook in Ghotki. The bus collided with the side of a trailer, leading to the loss of 8 lives and 7 injuries.

The deceased include women and children, and 3 of the injured are reported to be in critical condition. Upon receiving the information, the police and Rangers reached the site, rescued the injured, and transported them to the Tehsil Hospital in Ghotki.

The motorway police stated that it was raining at the time of the accident, and the wet conditions may have been a contributing factor to the tragic incident.

The wreckage of the bus and the trailer have been moved to a rest area in Ghotki, while the identification of some of the deceased has become challenging due to the lack of immediate family members.

According to the initial information, the deceased include Noor Elahi, Shagufta, Rozina, Aneeba, and Hasanat, all from Mansehra. The bodies of the victims have been kept at the hospital.

Similarly, in Liaquatpur, near the Nonari settlement, an oil tanker that was parked for repairs collided with a trailer, leaving 4 people severely injured. They were shifted to the hospital.