Connor Cruise shares rare glimpse into his private world

Connor Cruise is sharing a rare look into his life away from the spotlight. The son of Tom Cruise and ex-wife Nicole Kidman posted a couple of pics of himself with friends on his Instagram Stories Aug. 17 to wish them a happy birthday.

In one photo, Connor appears inside a boat with several pals and an enormous fish they’d caught. In another pic, the 29-year-old stands with another friend, who is holding a French bulldog, by a stone balcony overlooking the ocean.

Connor, a DJ who also starred in the 2012 reboot of Red Dawn and Tom and Nicole’s eldest daughter, artist Bella Kidman Cruise, 31, have both largely kept out of the spotlight despite growing up with famous parents and rarely post on social media.

In June 2023, Connor shared pics of himself with friends at country clubs in Florida, where he lives.

Connor is occasionally seen at fashion events and has in recent years been photographed a few times out with his dad, including in June, when they were seen arriving in London by helicopter.

Last summer, Connor made another rare appearance in New York City with Tom and the actor’s sister Lee Ann Mapother. That day, the star attended the premiere of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One on his own.

Connor and Bella are the only children Tom and Nicole, who divorced in 2001, share together. The War of the Worlds actor and ex-wife Katie Holmes are parents of daughter Suri Cruise, 18, who recently graduated from high school and also keeps away from the spotlight.

Nicole and husband Keith Urban are parents to daughters Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, 16, and Faith Margaret Kidman Urban, 13, and have over the past few months begun to bring them to public events, including the recent 2024 Paris Olympics.