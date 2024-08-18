Mashhood Khan urges youth to take lead in shaping Pakistan’s destiny

Prime Minister’s Youth Programme Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan on Sunday emphasized the crucial role of Pakistan’s talented young generation in driving the country towards development, stressing that their energy, creativity, and innovative ideas were essential for propelling the nation forward.

Talking to a private news channel, Khan highlighted the significance of empowering and engaging the youth in the development process, as they possess the potential to bring about transformative change and shape a brighter future for Pakistan.

The Chairman also highlighted the need for youth to adopt a positive mindset, focusing on hope, resilience, and optimism. He believed that by spreading positivity, the youth could create a ripple effect, inspiring others to work towards a brighter future for Pakistan.

Mashhood also emphasized that the PM’s pro-women initiatives are a testament to his dedication to creating a more inclusive and equitable society.

He noted, “Government is working tirelessly to address the challenges faced by women and to provide them with the resources and support they need to succeed.”

The Chairman also highlighted the importance of women’s participation in the country’s development, stating that empowering women is essential for achieving sustainable growth and prosperity.

He urged women to take advantage of the opportunities provided by the government and to play an active role in shaping their own futures.

“By supporting women’s empowerment, the government aims to create a brighter future for all Pakistanis,” Mashhood added.

He expressed his optimism that the PM’s initiatives would bring about positive change and pave the way for a more gender-inclusive society.

The Chairman also highlighted the importance of international collaborations and partnerships in empowering young talent.

He suggested that partnerships with foreign universities, organizations, and governments could provide opportunities for knowledge sharing, skill development, and cultural exchange.

By motivating and empowering young talent at the international level, Mashhood believed that Pakistan could become a hub for innovation, creativity, and entrepreneurship.

He envisioned a future where Pakistani youth would be recognized as leaders and change-makers on the global stage.

Mashhood encouraged young Pakistanis to become active citizens, take ownership of their country’s problems, and work towards finding solutions.

He stressed the importance of volunteering, community service, and social entrepreneurship in creating a positive impact.