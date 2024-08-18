Taliban’s Choice: Global Pariah or Regional Partner?

German philosopher, George Hegel rightly said, “The only thing that we learn from history is that we learn nothing from history.” This statement is fully applicable to the Interim Afghanistan government as once again the country has become a hub of terrorism. Different banned groups like Al-Qaeda, TTP and ISIS terrorist outfits have caused a serious dent in peace in the region.

According to the United Nations’ latest report, TTP continues to operate at a significant scale in Afghanistan and conducts terrorist operations in Pakistan from there. The report further states that the globally designated terrorist group, like TTP is operating in Afghanistan with an estimated strength of 6,000-6,500 fighters. The United Nations report has vindicated Pakistan’s stance on the presence of TTP in Afghanistan.

The Afghan interim government’s failure to fulfil its obligations led to a situation where it has yet to gain International recognition even after three years. This is mainly due to their failure to meet demands made under the Doha Accord.

Religious scholars must join hands with the government to permanently eliminate terrorism.

Three years ago, on 15th Aug 2021, the return of the Taliban was viewed as the start of a new era with an end to war and a shrunken space for proxies to operate against Pakistan. However, the situation turned out to be otherwise. Since 15th Aug 2021, Afghan soil has been continuously used by TTP for terrorism in Pakistan under the complete patronage of the Afghan Taliban.

Pakistan has already paid a heavy price in terms of economic loss as well as precious lives. In 2021, the US and its allied forces withdrawal provided a golden opportunity for Kabul to work for the prosperity of the war-torn area through projects like CPEC and TAPI. However, the dream of peace and prosperity in the region has once again become elusive due to the mala fide intentions of the Kabul regime.

The Pakistan government, at numerous times, shared evidence of TTP’s involvement in terrorist activities by using Afghan soil but the Afghan Taliban paid no heed and adamantly termed it as Pakistan’s internal issue. In the fight against terrorism, the role of religious leaders has immense importance.

The terrorists are carrying out their agenda in the name of religion. Therefore, it is the moral and religious duty of religious scholars to express their commitment and join hands with the government to permanently eliminate terrorism.

In continuation of these efforts, the Army chief addressed the Ulema-o-Mashaikh convention wherein he commented that TTP “Khawarij are a great fitna.” They are criminals and smuggling mafias supporting terrorism. It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan has been hosting millions of Afghan refugees for the past four decades. However, instead of acknowledging Pakistan’s favour and reciprocating it by assisting Pakistan in eliminating terrorism, the Kabul regime continues to be an accomplice in this menace.

The Pakistan state with full sincerity believes in the solution of the TTP issue through diplomatic measures. Chief of Army Staff, Gen Asim Munir offered to the Afghan interim government not to prefer Khawarij Al Fitna (TTP) over the brother country and make efforts in this direction.

Now the ball is in the Afghan Taliban Court. It’s up to them to decide whether they want to achieve legitimacy and work for the welfare of their people or remain isolated as a sanctuary for terrorist outfits.

The writer is a freelance columnist with special focus on issues concerning national security.