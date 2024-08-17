Afghan Taliban offer to mediate between Pakistan, TTP

The Afghan Taliban’s spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, has described the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) as Pakistan’s “internal matter” but has offered mediation if Islamabad desires.

In an interview with Independent Urdu, Mujahid stated, “We wish to maintain good relations with Pakistan, a neighbouring country with whom we share a language, religion, and extensive cultural ties.” He added that the Taliban are committed to ensuring that Afghan soil is not used for any conflicts against Pakistan or other nations.

Responding to concerns about TTP’s activities, Mujahid emphasised that Afghanistan does not allow anyone to wage war from its territory. “If Pakistan has any concerns, they should share them with us, but levelling accusations through the media only fosters mistrust,” he said.

When asked about previous attempts at mediation between Pakistan and TTP, Mujahid confirmed the Taliban’s willingness to facilitate dialogue. “If Pakistan wishes, we can play a mediatory role. However, we do not intervene unless both parties express a genuine desire for resolution.”

Mujahid also touched upon recent border clashes at the Torkham border, urging dialogue and political solutions. He highlighted the economic impact of border closures, which he said hurts traders on both sides.

“We have tried to keep trade and border issues separate from politics, and we hope Pakistan does the same,” he added.

Since the return of Taliban in Kabul in August 2021, the number of terrorist attacks inside Pakistan has only gone up, much to the dismay of Islamabad.

The first five months of this year saw 83 per cent increase in terrorist attacks, forcing authorities to launch a fresh campaign against militant groups.