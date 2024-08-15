Electric carts service launched at Lahore Fort for tourists

The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has launched electric carts service at the Lahore Fort for tourists, under the sponsorship of Punjab Tourism and Economic Growth Programme (PTEGP).

Initially 15 e-carts were given to the WCLA out of which 10 are at the Lahore Fort and other five are being used at Shalimar Gardens and Jahangir’s Tomb.

Ten E-carts, at Lahore Fort, take the tourists to 12 different stations that have been set up at Lahore Fort. The objective of the Walled City of Lahore Authority behind this project is to provide a comfortable expedition to the tourists so that they get easy access to the historical sites, especially for the elders and children.

The E-cart service provides very easy mode of transport at the Fort as it can be accessed via simple phone calls or the booking booth at the Lahore Fort. There are three pick-up points, namely, Roshnai Gate, Gurdwara Dera Sahib, and Picture Wall.

A route has been designed and a pathway has been made which is indicated through the direction and station signages. Each cart goes across the Lahore Fort’s track passing through prominent monuments like Akbari Gate, Alamgiri Gate, Shahi Hammam, Picture Wall and Ahata-e-Jahangiri, Deewan-e-Aam, Makatib Khana and Huzoori Bagh. Moreover, the fare for the E-cart ticket has been decided as 100 rupees per person, whereas this is almost an hour tour of the fort and tourist have the hop on and hop off facility in between the tour.

Tania Qureshi, Director Media and Marketing WCLA, said, “This initiative provides tourists with an easy and accessible way to explore heritage sites. People coming to Lahore Fort have expressed positive opinions on this project. On average, almost 200 people including children, women and elderly citizens use E-cart service at Lahore Fort on daily basis. After the launch of E-cart services, the number of tourists has increased significantly at Lahore Fort which stands as a witnessing testimony of the efforts and objectives of the Walled City of Lahore Authority which aim at increasing tourism at Lahore Fort.” The Director General WCLA Kamran Lashari said, “Our efforts are focused on introducing diverse strategies to attract tourists, making visits to heritage sites both more accessible and enjoyable for all. Understanding the challenges that elderly visitors and children might face in covering long distances, we’ve implemented E-carts specifically designed to assist them. These services are offered at significantly subsidized rates, ensuring a convenient and enjoyable experience, with comprehensive pick-up and drop-off options available at designated stations.”