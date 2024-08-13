Cambridge announces O, A-level, AS and IGCSE results in Pakistan

Cambridge International Education on Tuesday announced the results for its “largest-ever” June exam series for Cambridge International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE), O-Level and International AS and A-Level worldwide.

According to an official statement, there were over 1.6 million entries, globally, for Cambridge international exams in June 2024, marking a 9% increase on last year.

More than 100,000 students at 683 schools in Pakistan sat either Cambridge O-Levels, IGCSEs, or International AS and A-Levels, the statement revealed.

There were over 226,000 entries for Cambridge O-Levels and IGCSEs and more than 125,000 entries for Cambridge International AS and A-Levels from students across the country.

Among the Cambridge O-Level and IGCSE entries, the subjects, including Pakistan Studies, Islamiyat, Mathematics, English Language and Urdu as a Second Language were the most popular subjects.

Meanwhile, among the Cambridge International AS and A-Level entries, the subjects, including Physics, Mathematics, Business, Chemistry and Computer Science were the most popular subjects.

However, this year, the subject of Business overtook Chemistry, and Computer Science climbed to the top five, replacing Economics.

Group Managing Director for International Education at Cambridge, Rod Smith, said: “I want to congratulate all the students across Pakistan receiving exam results today and all the dedicated teachers across the Cambridge community who work so hard to support students.

“In the face of today’s global challenges, it’s heartening to see more and more young people choosing an international education to help them thrive in an ever-changing world.”

Additionally, Uzma Yousuf, Cambridge’s country director for Pakistan, said: “Congratulations to all our learners receiving their results! This is a moment of celebration and pride, reflecting their hard work, dedication, and perseverance.

“It is positive to see students focusing on subjects which develop skills for the future, this is an indicator of a broader awareness of global challenges and opportunities.”

According to to the statement, in addition to academic knowledge, Cambridge programmes emphasise the development of skills such as problem solving, critical thinking, independent research, collaboration and presenting arguments which help students prepare for their future.

Across its global exam series in May and June 2024, Cambridge received more than 1.9 million entries for qualifications including Cambridge Checkpoint (for students aged five to 14), IGCSE, International AS & A-Level and the International Project Qualification – an increase of 10% on last year.

“As part of the University of Cambridge and a not-for-profit organisation, Cambridge has over 160 years’ experience in delivering international exams and provides qualifications to nearly one million students in 160 countries every year,” the statement added.