Punjab reports four dengue cases in 24 hours

In a shocking development, four new dengue cases have been reported in Punjab within the last 24 hours. According to health officials, two cases were reported from Lahore, while one case each was reported from Rawalpindi and Gujranwala. In the past seven days, a total of 20 dengue cases have been reported from across Punjab. Within the last 30 days, 57 dengue cases have been reported in the province. Currently, five dengue patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals across Punjab. Four patients are being treated in Lahore’s government and private hospitals, while one patient is being treated in Rawalpindi’s hospital. According to the Punjab Health Department, all patients undergoing treatment are out of danger. No deaths have been reported due to dengue fever this year, the departm ent added.