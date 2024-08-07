Internet is now free in three Punjab cities

On special direction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, “CM Maryam Nawaz Free Wi-Fi” service has been started in Nankana Sahib after Lahore and Kasur.

The Free Wi-Fi service is operational at five locations in Nankana Sahib in Phase-I. These locations include Masjid Chowk, Tehsil Mor Chowk, Kachhari Phatak, Railway Station. The chief minister said that more than 25,000 citizens will benefit from the service in Nankana Sahib, adding that in four weeks, citizens of Nankana Sahib have used 250 GB of data from CM Maryam Nawaz Free Wi-Fi service.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif said the use of free internet service by more than 5 million citizens in Lahore is a proof of its success. She directed the authorities concerned to start free Wi-Fi service at 250 more places in Lahore. Safe City Free Wi-Fi service is available for public at 10 locations in Kasur including DHQ Hospital, Women’s College, New Bus Terminal, Railway Station, Model Bazar, DC Office, National Bank Chowk and other places, she said and directed the relevant authorities to start the service at 20 more points in Kasur.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that Safe Cities will soon be functional in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Gujranwala, adding that by the end of this year, Safe City Authority will be established in 18 cities. Women and students will also be able to get help in emergency situations from CM Maryam Nawaz Free Wi-Fi service, she mentioned.

Separately, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has paid glowing tribute to Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Nazir Ahmed, who was martyred in a police encounter with bandits in Chung Lahore. The CM offered condolences and shared her heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family, saying that Punjab government will fully support the family of martyred ASI Nazir.