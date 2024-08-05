Punjab honors police martyrs with candlelight vigils

Candles are being lit across Punjab to honor police martyrs and pay tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for the country.

According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, the official ceremonies for Police Martyrs’ Day have begun with lightening candles.

The events have been attended by RPOs, CPOs, DPOs, senior police officers, families of the martyrs, members of civil society, and numerous citizens.

Candles were lit at memorials, public service delivery centers, and various other locations to pay homage to the police martyrs. Police Martyrs’ Day is observed nationwide on August 4.

In a message for Police Martyrs’ Day, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the selfless sacrifices of police martyrs will always be remembered.