SEZs to cement Pak-China economic partnership: Expert

Mustafa Hyder Syed, Executive Director of the Pak-China Institute, shared insightful perspectives on the evolving relationship between Pakistan and China.

Syed underscored the strategic significance of CPEC, noting that it has not only cemented the long-standing friendship between the two nations but has also created numerous opportunities for economic collaboration and growth. He remarked that the ongoing projects under CPEC are instrumental in enhancing connectivity and driving economic development across Pakistan.

Furthermore, Syed pointed out the crucial role of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in this context. He argued that SEZs are vital for the economic upliftment of Pakistan, providing a framework for industrial growth, job creation, and increased foreign investment.

The establishment and successful operation of these zones are expected to significantly boost Pakistan’s economy, he said.

However, Syed also addressed the need for enhanced security measures for Chinese personnel and investments in Pakistan. He stressed that ensuring the safety of Chinese stakeholders is essential for sustaining and expanding the collaborative projects under CPEC.

Increased security will help in maintaining investor confidence and facilitating the smooth execution of ongoing and future initiatives.