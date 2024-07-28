New garbage tax implemented across Punjab

A new garbage tax has been introduced across all cities in Punjab, following approval from the provincial cabinet’s standing committee on finance and development. The Punjab government has issued a notification detailing the new tax rates, which apply to both small and large businesses, as well as residential areas, including rural and urban settings. The tax is also extended to slum dwellers. Under the new system, rural residents will face a monthly garbage tax of Rs 200 for 5 to 10 marla houses, and Rs 400 for properties larger than one kanal. Small businesses and shops in villages will be taxed Rs 300 per month, with medium businesses and large entities such as factories and petrol pumps taxed Rs 700. In Lahore, the rates are significantly higher. Residents of 5 marla houses will pay Rs 300 per month, while those with 5 to 10 marla houses will be charged Rs 500. Larger houses, from ten marla to one kanal, will incur a monthly fee of Rs 2,000, and properties exceeding that size will be taxed Rs 5,000. Businesses in Lahore will also see higher rates, with a Rs 500 tax for shops, Rs 1,000 for medium businesses, and Rs 3,000 for factories and large enterprises.