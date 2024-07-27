Ginger selling at Rs 900 per kg in Peshawar

The wave of inflation in Peshawar could not be reduced and ginger in the vegetable market hit an all-time high and now being sold on Rs. 900 in the city wherein the district administration failed to implement the official price issued for various food items here on Saturday. Likewise, the ginger, the price of garlic also hit high and now being sold at Rs. 800 per kg instead of on official rates Rs. 550. The price of onion also increased with every passing day and now onion is being sold on Rs. 230 instead of on official rates Rs 110. The rates of other food items including tomato Rs 200, potato 180, kachalu 180, green pepper 150, capsicum 170, eggplant 180, cauliflower 160, okra 220 per kg being sold in the vegetables market. Similarly, the price of fruits also increased and apple is being sold on Rs. 350 instead of on official rates Rs. 230. The mango Rs. 310, lychee 430, peach 320, cherry 430, persimmon 330, while banana is being sold at 180 rupees per dozen. The price of live chicken will reach 480 rupees per kg, a slide increase of Rs. 5 while the price of eggs per dozen in the market remains Rs 300 with an increase of Rs. 20.