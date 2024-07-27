LDA conducts mega operation against 8 illegal housing schemes

On the directions of DG LDA Tahir Farooq, LDA Private Housing Schemes directorate conducted a mega operation against illegal schemes and land subdivisions established on Manhala Road and its surroundings. During the operation, LDA teams demolished the offices, gates, and other permanent structures of these schemes and subdivisions. The LDA teams also dismantled the infrastructure, sewerage system, and roads of these illegal schemes and land subdivisions. The schemes included Al-Fatah Associate, Royal Palm Society, Hajveri Garden Phase Two, Al-Hamd Meadows, New Abadi Nathoki, Manhala Valley, Manhala Residencia, New Abadi Manhala, Al-Haram Meadows, and others. The operation was supervised by Director Private Housing Schemes Asadullah Cheema under the supervision of Additional DG UP Mudassar Ahmed Shah. LDA Enforcement Squad and Police participated in the operation. On the instructions of DG LDA Tahir Farooq, indiscriminate operations against illegal schemes and land subdivisions are continuous across the city.