Taxes, other charges in domestic power bills challenged

A citizen has challenged legal position of taxes and other charges in K-Electric’s bills for domestic consumers, in the Sindh High Court (SHC).

A resident of Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar has submitted petition in the high court. The high court has served notice to respondents and summoned their reply over legality of the charges in domestic electricity bills. Federal Ministry of Water and Power, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) and Karachi’s sole power utility, the K-Electric, have been made respondents in the case.

It is to be mentioned here that another petition against the power company has also been under hearing in the Sindh High Court on load shedding and unannounced power outages during the heatwave in Karachi, filed by Jamaat-e-Islami. The court has summoned arguments from lawyers over the reply of the company, in the next hearing and adjourned the case until August 15. The petitioner had pleaded to the court to direct the K-Electric to ensure an uninterrupted power supply especially during the heatwave conditions.