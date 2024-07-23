Imran Khan acknowledges calling for a protest outside GHQ prior to his May 9 arrest

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has acknowledged that he called for a protest outside the army headquarters in Rawalpindi before his arrest, as reported by Geo News on Monday.

During a hearing inside Adiala prison, the former prime minister admitted, “I had given a call for holding a peaceful protest outside the General Headquarters (GHQ) before my arrest.” He further explained that on March 14, police and Rangers had attacked his house in Zaman Park. “Later on March 18, the law enforcers again forcibly entered my house,” Khan stated, adding that the same day saw shelling both inside and outside the Judicial Complex.

Reflecting on last year’s incidents, he mentioned the fierce clashes between his supporters and security personnel before his court appearance. At that time, he had claimed the government intended to either assassinate or arrest him inside the Judicial Complex.

Recalling the March 18 event, Khan said he anticipated his arrest, which prompted him to call for a peaceful protest in front of the army’s headquarters. His legal team had assured him they would participate in the investigation and surrender for arrest.

Addressing a question, the 71-year-old former premier stated that martial law was preferable to a technocratic regime, noting, “An unannounced martial law, however, remains in place in the country, already.”

In its “Pakistan Country Risk Report” published on July 18, BMI, a Fitch Solutions company, predicted the potential replacement of the incumbent government. The report suggested that in the event of the government’s ouster, a technocratic administration was more likely than fresh elections.

On July 15, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore approved a 10-day physical remand for Khan in cases related to the violent protests of May 9, 2023. He attended the hearing via video link, denying the charges and stating he had no connection to the May 9 events nor did he order the riots. He also mentioned being attacked in Wazirabad and claimed that an FIR was not registered according to his wishes despite his party’s government in Punjab.

Khan further alleged that CCTV footage had disappeared from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises. Referring to the raid on his Zaman Park residence in Lahore, he reiterated that his call for a peaceful protest was in response to the “attack on my home.”