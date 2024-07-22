Conservation of Arzgah to be completed by September 2024 by WCLA

The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) will be completing the conservation of the Mughal era Arzgah, located alongside the Picture Wall, by September 2024, whereas the cost of this project is Rs. 2900000. Notably, the conservation project is being done by WCLA and AKTC.

The conservation project for this building, costing Rs. 2900000 includes various works such as dismantling the decayed kankar lime terraced flooring and installing a new terraced floor, restoring Ghalib Kari, consolidating cracks, waterproofing the roof, and reviving the washroom. The repair and maintenance of the warehouse are scheduled for completion in September 2024. Once the renovation is finished, the building will be opened to tourists.



“This building is set to be used as a conference hall in the future, making it ideal for government and corporate meetings. It will be equipped with the state of the art furniture and facilities for the meetings and clients. The building had been in a dilapidated condition for many years and was used as a warehouse. The Walled City of Lahore Authority took up the task to preserve it and highlight its historical importance. The repair and restoration work of the Arzgah began in 2023”, Najamussaqib Director Conservation WCLA explained.

The building is located alongside the world’s Largest Picture wall and is close behind the Diwan-e-Khaas. This Arzgah was the place where the affluent, or nobles of the royal court, gathered in the morning to receive the Emperor’s commands for the day to day tasks and decisions.



According to history and research by the WCLA, the In the Sikh period map, this building is referred to as Arz Gah, while British travellers called it the Arz Begi, a term denoting an officer who would read letters and petitions to the King.



The Director General of the Walled City of Lahore Authority, Mr. Kamran Lashari, stated that the Authority also plans to use this building for literary activities such as book launches and mushairas.



“This building holds significant importance among the restored structures of the Lahore Fort, and preserving it for future generations is a primary objective of the Walled City Authority. It had been closed for the public since ages and was made a warehouse. WCLA aims to conserve each corner of the fort and open it up for the tourists and visitors, so that they can have an extensive experience of the fort”, Lashari added.