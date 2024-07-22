Four agents sending beggars to Saudi Arabia arrested

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Sunday arrested four agents involved in sending citizens for begging in Saudi Arabia.

“The accused have been arrested from various localities of Multan,” a spokesperson of the FIA has stated.

Four accused namely Sadiq Hussain, Mohammad Ijaz, Ghulam Nazik and Ghulam Yaseen were arrested by the investigation agency.

FIA said that the suspects were arrested after already detained accused divulged information about them.

“These agents were recruiting citizens for begging in Saudi Arabia, and they used to receive their share from the money begged in the holy land,” FIA said. FIA spokesperson said that nine passengers destined to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, were arrested yesterday.