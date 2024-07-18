Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha welcome baby girl

A new chapter in the life of famous couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha has begun with the happy birth of their baby girl. The couple, who married in a private ceremony under the Special Marriage Act in 2020, recently celebrated their union with traditional ceremonies in 2022. Richa posted a few of her exclusive images to Instagram by saying “What can a love so pure bring forth into the world, but a beam of light? Thank you for being my partner on this incredible journey @alifazal9, through this lifetime and many more, through starlights and galaxies… thank you for getting genius @ridburman to shoot us in our natural habitat @gulati.kanika May we bring forth a warrior of light, a child of compassion, empathy, healing and above all love. Ameen!” Richa posted a few of her unique images and a message on Instagram. The Heeramandi actress took to social media to share the good news. She posted a heartfelt message and a picture of herself with her baby bump, hugged by Ali Fazal.